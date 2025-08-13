Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Erin continues moving west, new area highlighted by NHC

Tropics Aug.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is moving west at 20 mph, sustaining winds of 45 mph. This storm is expected to become the first major hurricane of the year.

Tropics Update Aug. 13, 2025 AM

Spaghetti models are consistently showing the storm sparing the Caribbean and making a turn north before hitting the east coast of the United States.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A new system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring is expected to move north-northwest into the southern Gulf. The NHC is giving the area a 20% of development over the next week.

Now is a good time to review your hurricane plan.

