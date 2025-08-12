FORECAST: High temperatures, pop-up morning thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The morning is starting quite warm, with some areas reaching the mid-80s in the early hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 12, 2025

Temperatures are going to ramp up into the low-90s, with feels-like temperatures hitting the triple digits. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

A few showers will develop off the coast in the morning, which will bring some rain to Palm Beach County at around 10 a.m., and some thunderstorms are possible more inland at around noon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV

Over the next few days, chances are staying low for this time of year at around 30%. Temperatures will stay consistent, with highs in the low-90s.