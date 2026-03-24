FORECAST: High risk of rip currents continue, isolated showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're seeing a cool start to the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this Tuesday morning.

A weakening front will move closer to the Treasure Coast, which can trigger an isolated shower there today. Overall it will be a beautiful afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

WPTV

It will appear to be a great beach day, but the water remains a major concern. A high risk of rip currents continues along the Florida coast. Showers and a few storms will linger into Wednesday as the front stalls to our south. Rain chances remain scattered, with lighter totals expected overall, though a quick downpour is still possible.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, mainly in the 70s to low 80s. By Thursday and Friday, drier air briefly moves in, allowing for more sunshine and a return to warmer conditions in the 80s.

WPTV

Looking ahead to the weekend, another cold front is expected to move through on Sunday, bringing another round of showers, gusty winds, and a noticeable cool-down by early next week, with highs dropping back into the 70s.

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