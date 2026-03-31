FORECAST: High-pressure system brings dry air, easterly breeze

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is starting the day under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure sitting overhead, bringing in a noticeable layer of dry air aloft. That dry air is acting like a lid on the atmosphere, keeping most rain showers shallow and brief.

Still, a steady easterly breeze is pushing in quick-moving, light showers off the Atlantic, especially along the east coast this morning. Rain chances stay fairly low—around 20–30%—and any showers that do develop won’t bring much accumulation thanks to that dry air limiting storm growth.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2026

By Wednesday, things trend even drier as the high-pressure system shifts slightly east and continues to feed in less humid air from the northeast. The breezy conditions stick around, and a few isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will show a split across the region: coastal areas stay a bit cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to the ocean breeze, while inland and western spots warm into the mid-80s.

WPTV

Nights will feel warmer and more humid along the East Coast, while inland areas cool off more comfortably into the 60s. Looking ahead to late week and the weekend, the pattern becomes more uncertain—and potentially more active.

A developing disturbance over the Gulf could evolve into a slow-moving system, increasing moisture and the chance for more widespread showers and storms. Forecast models don’t fully agree yet on how strong or organized this system will be, but the general trend points toward higher rain chances heading into the weekend. Until then, expect gradually warming temperatures, persistent breezes, and a slow transition from dry, stable conditions to a more unsettled setup.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.