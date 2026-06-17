FORECAST: High heat with little relief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer heat will be the main weather story across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, but high humidity will push heat index values into the 100-106° range, especially during the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon, with the greatest coverage inland west of I-95. Most coastal communities will stay mainly dry during the day, but a few storms may try to drift towards the coast during the evening. Any storm that forms could produce brief heavy rain and frequent lightning.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of June 17th, 2026

The heat remains locked in. High temperatures near 90° along the coast and the lower 90s inland will combine with tropical humidity to create afternoon feels-like temperatures around 100-105°.

By Friday, scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will become more common, especially inland and west of the coastal communities.

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For the weekend, typical South Florida summer weather continues. Expect hot mornings, very warm afternoons, and scattered thunderstorms developing after lunchtime. Coastal areas should benefit from sea breezes, but inland sections of the Treasure Coast and western Palm Beach County will experience the highest heat and greatest storm coverage. Heat indices above 100° will remain possible each afternoon.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.