FORECAST: High chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting today, rain chances are ramping up along with lightning storms each day, continuing through early next week. However, these are not expected to be total all-day washouts.

The highest coverage of showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours, driven by sea breeze collisions closer to the east coast, before eventually moving offshore.

Most areas can generally expect widespread rainfall accumulations of 1.0 to 2.5 inches over the next few days. Isolated totals of 3+ inches are entirely possible, especially in areas that experience multiple rounds of storms or "training" storms.

WPTV

Remember, any afternoon storms that develop will bring risks of frequent lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph. Besides thunderstorms, the overall winds will mellow since we no longer have the strong onshore flow.

On a positive note, these widespread accumulations will actually be beneficial due to ongoing regional drought conditions. Temperatures will remain pretty hot, around 90 degrees, and of course, it will feel hotter with the muggy conditions.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.