FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for the region

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A more typical late-June pattern is settling in across South Florida, with hot, humid conditions each day and an increasing likelihood of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Today, Partly sunny and very warm with highs in the lower-mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from 12PM-7PM for all of the area, as heat index values will reach 105-110 during the afternoon. Take extra precautions in the heat, by limiting time outside and staying hydrated. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop after lunchtime, with the highest coverage inland from I-95. A few storms may produce frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and gusty winds. Coastal locations should see a later storm arrival.

WPTV

Friday, Expect a more active weather day. Morning sunshine will give way to building clouds, followed by numerous afternoon and evening thunderstorms across both the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Storms should be more widespread than Thursday, with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and isolated wind gusts over 40 mph possible. High temperatures will still reach the the lower 90s before storms develop. Inland areas have the best chance of seeing repeated storms

Saturday, The unsettled pattern continues with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms will begin developing late morning inland before spreading toward the coast during the afternoon. Highs in the lower-mid 90s with oppressive humidity. Rain coverage remains elevated, though slightly less widespread than Friday.

Bottom line is that the heat remains intense, but storms will help limit the heat with more widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity across both the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

