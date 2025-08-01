FORECAST: Heat advisory continues for South Florida, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The morning is starting muggy as the heat ramps up to the mid-90s. Expect a heat index of 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

As the sea breeze moves inland, some afternoon rain showers will pass through our area.

Lows tonight will dip near 80 degrees.

The weekend will continue to be hot, with temperatures remaining similar. A few showers and storms can be expected as the sea breeze migrates inland.

Rain chances kick back up next week.

The National Hurricane Center does not expect any tropical development within the next seven days, however, the overall weather patterns looks to become more favorable for tropical development around the middle of August.