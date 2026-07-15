FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues for Palm Beach County

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County today from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible.

WPTV

Skies will start mostly sunny this morning with warm and humid conditions already in place. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s before reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. Combined with the humidity, it will feel more like 102 to 107 degrees, so limit prolonged time outdoors, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if you're working outside.

As the sea breeze develops during the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely, especially inland and along the western sections of Palm Beach County, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.

WPTV

A few storms could drift back toward the coast during the late afternoon and early evening, producing brief torrential rain, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and localized street flooding. Most communities will stay dry for much of the day, but any storm that develops will be capable of heavy downpours.

WPTV

Beach conditions remain favorable with an onshore southeast breeze, though swimmers should always check for the latest rip current information before entering the water. Boaters can expect generally good conditions outside of thunderstorms, but any storm will bring rapidly changing winds, rough seas, and dangerous lightning.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, the pattern changes very little. Expect highs in the lower 90s each day with tropical humidity, making it feel well above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, with the greatest coverage developing from midday into the early evening.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.