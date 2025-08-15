Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heat advisories continue for Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 15, 2025
Weather Aug. 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat is continuing to ramp up as we approach the end of the week.

Some areas are experiencing low-80s temperatures this morning, and temperatures are expected to rise quickly. Expect low-90s across by 11 a.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 15, 2025

Heat indices range from 105-110 degrees. Okeechobee could peak at a feels-like temperature of 111!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

7-day forecast Aug. 15, 2025

Barely any rain is in the forecast for today. These low rain chances are continuing through the weekend.

Starting Monday, rain chances will start to increase back up to 40%.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Watching Erin in the tropics

James Wieland