FORECAST: Heat advisories continue for Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat is continuing to ramp up as we approach the end of the week.

Some areas are experiencing low-80s temperatures this morning, and temperatures are expected to rise quickly. Expect low-90s across by 11 a.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Heat indices range from 105-110 degrees. Okeechobee could peak at a feels-like temperature of 111!

Barely any rain is in the forecast for today. These low rain chances are continuing through the weekend.

Starting Monday, rain chances will start to increase back up to 40%.