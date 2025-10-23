FORECAST: Gusty winds to create hazardous beach, boating conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weakening front will sweep into the area today, bringing in northeasterly winds of about 15-20 mph. Gusts will reach 25 mph along the coast late in the day. While a stray shower or two is possible, the main effect of the front will be the winds.

Expect to see deteriorating beach and boating conditions starting late Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Exercise caution if you’re planning to hit the waves.

Friday will be breezy and partly sunny. A brief, passing shower can't be ruled out.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances make a comeback late this weekend. Another front is approaching, bringing some spotty showers into the forecast for the late weekend.

Our next big cool down looks to arrive early next week, bringing higher rain chances followed by cooler weather for the second half of the week.

