FORECAST: Gorgeous stretch of weather continues for South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gorgeous stretch of weather continues for South Florida with mainly sunny and pleasant conditions holding steady through the week. If you’re up early, you might encounter a little patchy fog—mainly across inland areas—but it won’t linger long. Once the sun rises, clear skies and comfortable warmth prevail.

From today through Thursday, high pressure sliding into the Atlantic will keep a steady northeasterly breeze in place and skies mostly cloud-free. Expect coastal highs in the low 80s, while inland areas warm into the mid-80s. It’s classic South Florida sunshine without the extreme heat.

WPTV

Looking ahead from Thursday night into early next week, not much changes. High pressure stays firmly in control, meaning more bright, dry, and calm days. A weak cold front will try to drift into northern Florida late in the weekend, giving Sunday a brief shift to a more southerly flow, but it won’t amount to much—it fizzles out by Monday, and our usual east-northeast breeze returns. Aside from a few pockets of late-night or early-morning fog, it’s a forecast you can pretty much set and forget.

Highs each afternoon will hover in the low to mid-80s along the coast. Overnight temperatures stay mild, in the mid to upper 60s—great sleeping weather.

WPTV

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.