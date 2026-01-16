FORECAST: Freeze Warning in effect, feels-like temperatures hit the 20s in some areas

A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties until 9 a.m.

Wind chills this morning could be hazardous without adequate clothing or shelter.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for our viewing area until 9 a.m.

Bundle up! It is a cold start to the day across Florida, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s early this morning following the passage of a strong cold front.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the interior where temperatures may briefly dip to around or below 32 degrees before sunrise. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in place for much of east central and South Florida, where cold air and brisk winds are combining to make it feel even colder.

Wind chills early this morning are running in the 20s across interior locations, with 30s closer to coastal areas. Residents are urged to protect sensitive plants, bring pets indoors, and dress in layers if heading out early.

Showers associated with yesterday’s cold front have pushed offshore, leaving behind clear skies and gusty northwest winds. Those winds will gradually ease through the day, but they played a big role overnight in allowing temperatures to drop so quickly.

Despite plenty of sunshine today, it will stay cooler than normal, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s to middle 60s across South Florida.

Looking ahead, Saturday brings a brief warm-up, with highs rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s, making it the pick day of the weekend. However, another strong cold front arrives Sunday, bringing breezy conditions and the potential for another round of very cold mornings early next week, including the chance for additional freezes inland.

Marine and beach conditions remain hazardous today, with strong west-northwest winds, rough seas, and a high rip current risk.

Stay warm this morning, and don’t let the sunshine fool you; winter is firmly in control today.

