FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect, prepare for a rainy morning commute

A Flood Watch is in effect for Palm Beach County through Tuesday evening, and in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie Counties through this evening. Excessive rainfall is possible and may result in flooding of urban areas and poor drainage locations.

WPTV

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects, and power outages are possible.

WPTV

South Florida is in for a stretch of unsettled and potentially hazardous weather this week, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous beach conditions all in play. A stalled front draped across the state is pulling in deep tropical moisture, setting the stage for multiple rounds of rain.

WPTV

A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning due to sustained wind speeds between 15 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph at times.

WPTV

Periods of heavy rain today and Wednesday could lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Most locations can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain, but some coastal communities could see 4 to 6 inches or more where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. A Flood Watch is in effect, and drivers should be especially cautious.

WPTV

Building onshore winds will create rough surf and a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches beginning late today and continuing through midweek. Wave heights could reach 7 to 10 feet, especially on Wednesday. It’s strongly advised to stay out of the ocean.

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