FORECAST: Flood Watch extended, powerful winds continue on Treasure Coast

A Flood Watch is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

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A Wind Advisory is in effect for St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin counties until Thursday morning.

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A High Rip Current Risk and High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin counties until Friday evening.

Florida’s unsettled weather isn’t letting up just yet— Another round of heavy downpours is expected today and tonight, especially along coastal areas where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Some spots could pick up an additional 3 to 4 inches of rain, raising the risk of localized flooding—particularly in urban and poorly drained areas.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 8, 2026

While widespread flooding hasn’t been an issue so far, conditions are still favorable for bursts of intense rainfall, and a few thunderstorms could mix in as well.

It’s not just the rain—strong northeast winds are also making an impact. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph along the coast and up to 35 mph inland will keep things blustery through tonight. A wind advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast.

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At the beaches, conditions are especially dangerous. Waves reaching 8-12 feet are creating life-threatening rip currents, and forecasters are urging everyone to stay out of the ocean. High tides may also push water up to the dunes, leading to minor to moderate beach erosion in some areas. There is a high surf advisory, small craft advisory and gale warning up for most of our waters.

The good news? A major pattern shift is on the horizon. By Friday, drier air and high pressure will begin to take over, bringing a much-needed break from the rain. The weekend looks mostly dry, with just a slight chance of a passing shower on Friday evening.

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Temperatures will gradually warm, climbing into the 80s early next week—and possibly even higher inland. While beach conditions may remain rough for a bit longer, the overall trend points toward calmer, sunnier days ahead.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.