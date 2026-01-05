FORECAST: Expect foggy mornings this week, highs in the low 80s

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County, inland Treasure Coast counties and Okeechobee County until 9 a.m.

Early morning fog will be something to watch out for each day this week, mainly between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

With clear skies, light winds, and slightly higher humidity, visibility could drop to a half mile or less in some spots. There’s also a chance fog could creep closer to East Coast metro areas at times this week, so early commuters should stay alert.

South Florida is settling into a calm and comfortable weather pattern this week, thanks to high pressure building over the region. After the recent front moved through, conditions have turned quiet, with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and dry air in place.

Daytime temperatures will continue a gradual warm-up, landing in the low 80s to start the week and edging into the low to mid 80s as the days go on.

Beyond the morning fog, the forecast stays pretty uneventful through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances remain very low, with only a slim possibility of a brief sea-breeze shower on some afternoons.

Nights will stay cool and comfortable, dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s inland, while coastal areas hold in the mid 60s.

