FORECAST: Expect a wet morning commute, storms to quiet down by afternoon hours

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 25, 2025
Weather June 25, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are starting off the morning with some heavy downpours across our area. Those storms are moving inland, so be careful on those morning commutes.

By 8:30 a.m., the storms start to ramp up even more along the coastal areas, with rain expected to last through the rest of the morning. A gusty, strong storm is possible, but we are not under any severe weather warnings.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 25, 2025

Today is an early-day weather event— the weather will quiet down by this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A couple coastal showers are possible this evening, and downpours could start overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow, a mid-level disturbance moves over South Florida, combining with increasing moisture levels, leading to scattered showers and storms. We will be under a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather. Some strong storms are also possible on Friday.

Severe weather chance tomorrow June 25, 2025

As the Saharan dust rolls through this weekend, rain chances will decrease, especially on Sunday.

7-day June 25, 2025

