FORECAST: Expect a wet morning commute, storms to quiet down by afternoon hours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are starting off the morning with some heavy downpours across our area. Those storms are moving inland, so be careful on those morning commutes.

By 8:30 a.m., the storms start to ramp up even more along the coastal areas, with rain expected to last through the rest of the morning. A gusty, strong storm is possible, but we are not under any severe weather warnings.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 25, 2025

Today is an early-day weather event— the weather will quiet down by this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A couple coastal showers are possible this evening, and downpours could start overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow, a mid-level disturbance moves over South Florida, combining with increasing moisture levels, leading to scattered showers and storms. We will be under a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather. Some strong storms are also possible on Friday.

WPTV

As the Saharan dust rolls through this weekend, rain chances will decrease, especially on Sunday.