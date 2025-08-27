FORECAST: Expect a hot, cloudy day with afternoon spotty storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is bringing a mixed bag of weather— expect high heat and humidity, cloudiness and afternoon spotty storms.

A front over Florida is sagging south, triggering more storms for our mid-week and late parts of the week. Expect highs today of 93.

Tomorrow, more scattered storms are possible with highs nearing 91. On Friday, we will get afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s.

For the holiday weekend, rain chances are forecast to significantly rise as a couple of low-pressure systems move across South Florida from the Gulf. This wetter weather will last until mid-week next week.

Tropical Storm Fernand is weakening, staying over the open waters of the northern Atlantic. It is expected to weaken more today.

The rest of the tropics remains calm and no tropical development is forecast for the next week.