FORECAST: Early morning showers as humidity ramps up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today's forecast for the Palm Beaches and the beautiful Treasure coast features a typical late-June summer pattern, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop earlier than on most days, with the first activity possible by late morning, becoming more widespread through the early afternoon before gradually shifting inland later in the day.

Some storms may produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds of 35–45 mph, and brief localized street flooding.

WPTV

Outside of the storms, expect a mix of sunshine and building clouds with hot, humid conditions. Afternoon highs will reach around 92–94°F, while the heat index will climb into the 102–108°F range before storms provide some temporary relief.

If you have outdoor plans, the best window is this morning, as the risk for thunderstorms increases sooner than usual today. Beach communities may see storms arrive a bit later than inland locations, but no area of the Palm Beaches is completely immune to an earlier downpour.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.