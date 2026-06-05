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FORECAST: Dry weekend ahead, dangerous beach conditions continue

Today's forecast June 5, 2026
WPTV
Today's forecast June 5, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast through Sunday, providing excellent weather for outdoor plans.

Dry weather persists through Sunday with abundant sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm each day. Inland locations may reach the mid-90s by late weekend. Coastal communities will remain slightly cooler thanks to onshore breezes. Humidity will slowly increase by Sunday.

Wind gusts June 5, 2026

A dangerous rip current risk continues at Atlantic beaches. Entering the ocean is strongly discouraged, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Always swim near a lifeguard and heed local beach warnings.

This weekend offers some of the best outdoor weather we've seen recently across the Treasure Coast, and the Palm Beaches—just be mindful of the dangerous surf conditions and the increasing afternoon heat.

7-day forecast June 5, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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