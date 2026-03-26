FORECAST: Dry conditions today, rain chances to increase tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry conditions kick off Thursday morning, with no big rain chances throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, March 26, 2026

With a more active seabreeze tomorrow, we are seeing a slightly higher chance for rain. This will be the trend for Saturday as well.

A front will be pushing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a pretty big wind surge down the coastline. Expect winds exceeding 35 mph with isolated showers.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be more of a gloomy day, and that will creep into Monday.

WPTV

Temperatures will start to rise back into the 80s on Tuesday.

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