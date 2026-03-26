Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dry conditions today, rain chances to increase tomorrow

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, March 26, 2026
Weather March 26, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry conditions kick off Thursday morning, with no big rain chances throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, March 26, 2026

With a more active seabreeze tomorrow, we are seeing a slightly higher chance for rain. This will be the trend for Saturday as well.

A front will be pushing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a pretty big wind surge down the coastline. Expect winds exceeding 35 mph with isolated showers.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be more of a gloomy day, and that will creep into Monday.

7-day forecast March 26, 2026

Temperatures will start to rise back into the 80s on Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell pulse coming!

James Wieland