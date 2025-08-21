FORECAST: Dangerous ocean conditions continue, afternoon storms expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for an even hotter day today, as scorching high temperatures will top the mid-90s, with a forecast high of 96 degrees in the Palm Beaches, 95 degrees in inland communities, and across the Treasure Coast.

Hurricane Erin is moving northward, brushing the Mid-Atlantic Coast today, and bringing major coastal impacts, including storm surge, high surf, life-threatening rip currents, and large seas.

Locally, rough surf is on tap with dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves at the surf zone between 6-8 feet offshore. Seas are 7-10 feet for offshore waters east of Treasure Coast and 4-7 feet for Palm Beach offshore waters. A High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast.

The westerly flow will continue to keep us hot, bringing storms each afternoon for the next few days. The storms will track east, so make sure to keep your umbrella handy.

For the remainder of the week and into the weekend, 90-degree temperatures continue with a heat index expected to hit the triple digits every day. Afternoon storms are forecast for each afternoon through the weekend.

