FORECAST: Dangerous heat continues as scattered storms return later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a stormy overnight across portions of South Florida and the Treasure Coast, conditions are improving this morning as the heaviest thunderstorms continue moving offshore.

Most communities will start the day dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but another round of afternoon thunderstorms is expected to develop as sea breezes collide across the peninsula.

The greatest coverage of storms is expected from inland Palm Beach County through Lake Okeechobee and north across Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, where moisture will be a little deeper than areas farther south. While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could become strong with wind gusts up to 55 mph, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours.

Even with a few afternoon storms, dangerous heat will impact the entire region.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Combined with high humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

If you'll be spending time outdoors, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

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Sunday brings another change to the forecast.

Another plume of Saharan dust will begin spreading across South Florida, introducing drier air into the atmosphere. That will lower rain chances across much of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast while allowing temperatures to climb even higher.

Expect fewer afternoon thunderstorms Sunday through much of next week, but don't expect much relief from the heat. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, with heat index values continuing to range between 105 and 110 degrees, making heat the dominant weather story well into next week.