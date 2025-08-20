Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Dangerous waves hit the coast, scorching temperatures continue

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 20, 2025
Weather Aug. 20, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms are expected to develop today, tracking east and targeting coastal cities during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will quickly rise to the low 90s by the end of the morning as our wind flow shifts to the northwest. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County, with the heat index expected to be at least 105 degrees in the afternoon.

Heat advisory Aug. 20, 2025

As Hurricane Erin moves northward, located about 435 miles from Vero Beach, increasing swells have reached our coastal waters with seas peaking from 6-9 feet offshore.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. These dangerous rip currents will continue for the next few days into the weekend— swimming at the beach is not recommended.

High surf advisory Aug. 20, 2025

Tomorrow through the weekend, rain chances will be increasing. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the rest of the week and the weekend.

