FORECAST: Dangerous waves hit the coast, scorching temperatures continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms are expected to develop today, tracking east and targeting coastal cities during the afternoon hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 20, 2025

Temperatures will quickly rise to the low 90s by the end of the morning as our wind flow shifts to the northwest. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County, with the heat index expected to be at least 105 degrees in the afternoon.

WPTV

As Hurricane Erin moves northward, located about 435 miles from Vero Beach, increasing swells have reached our coastal waters with seas peaking from 6-9 feet offshore.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. These dangerous rip currents will continue for the next few days into the weekend— swimming at the beach is not recommended.

WPTV

Tomorrow through the weekend, rain chances will be increasing. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the rest of the week and the weekend.

