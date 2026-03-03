FORECAST: Dangerous beach conditions, afternoon scattered showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re heading to the beach this week, you’ll want to think twice before getting in the water. A steady east to southeast breeze is creating rough surf and choppy seas, leading to a high risk of rip currents at all area beaches — and that danger is expected to stick around through the week.

Winds will generally run around 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph at times, especially during the afternoon as the sea breeze develops. Bottom line: entering the surf is not advised unless you are an experienced surfer.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Aside from the rough ocean conditions, expect a mix of sun and passing showers. Isolated to scattered showers will develop over the Atlantic and drift onshore each afternoon, occasionally pushing inland.

Rain chances stay in the 20–30% range most days, and while a rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out, widespread lightning storms aren’t expected. Most evenings will trend drier, though a few showers could linger near the coast overnight.

WPTV

Temperatures will steadily climb as the week goes on. Highs reach the mid- to upper 70s along the coast and the upper 70s to low 80s inland to start, warming into the mid-80s across the interior by late week. Coastal areas will stay a bit cooler thanks to the onshore breeze.

Overnight lows hold in the low 60s, slightly above normal for this time of year. No record-breaking heat is expected — just a gradual warm-up paired with breezy afternoons and unsettled coastal showers.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.