FORECAST: Critical fire conditions, dramatic cool down ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds will strengthen Sunday setting the stage for critical fire weather conditions lasting into Monday.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect this afternoon for Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast— Palm Beach County's watch begins Monday morning. Any fires that spark could spread quickly under dry, windy conditions.

Sunday also signals the start of a major pattern change in our forecast. Scattered showers will develop as the front approaches this afternoon into the evening, moving from north to south.

Behind the strong cold front is much cooler and drier air as the gusty winds persist.

By Monday morning, lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s.

The coldest air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning with inland communities dipping into the mid 30s, with low 40s along the coast.

Dry weather returns for the middle and end of the week, with a gradual warming trend beginning Wednesday.