FORECAST: Cold temperatures to start rolling in, lasting through the New Year

A cold weather advisory is in effect for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and inland Palm Beach counties starting at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Wind chills could be hazardous for those without adequate warmth, clothing or shelter.

The morning is starting foggy, but it will quickly dissipate.

The wind is expected to start picking up, so the cool temperatures will begin to affect our area this afternoon.

Highs today will be around 71 degrees in the Palm Beaches and around 66 degrees on the Treasure Coast. Overnight, be prepared for temperatures to drop to the mid-40s in the Palm Beaches or mid-30s on the Treasure Coast!

Fortunately, tomorrow will be a sunny day despite the cold temperatures. Keep an eye out for falling iguanas!

Lows Wednesday morning:

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s, but it will start to warm up again by Saturday, when it will reach the upper 70s.

