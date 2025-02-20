FORECAST: Cold front pushes south, cooler day today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning a cold front is moving through the area. Some clouds and even a shower is possible as it pushes south. It will be south of the area by mid-morning and cooler/drier air will be moving in. Afternoon highs will only reach into the mid 70s, ten degrees cooler than yesterday. A slow clearing expected throughout the afternoon.

Thursday night will be a chilly one with lows in the upper 40s on the Treasure Coast to the mid 50s for the Palm Beaches and a little bit of a wind chill.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Friday will be breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 60s on the Treasure Coast, to to the low/mid 70s in the Palm Beaches.

Over the weekend Saturday will be continued chilly and breezy with some clouds moving back in. Then we warm up into the mid-upper 70s Sunday ahead of the next cold. Rain chances will also go up Sunday. The front will move through Monday where it'll stay cloudy with some rain chances as gulf moisture continues to move in.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

