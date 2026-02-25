FORECAST: Chilly morning with a nice warm-up on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool start greets parts of South Florida this morning, but a steady warming trend is on the way for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

It’s still a crisp start by South Florida standards, with some inland areas experiencing frosty conditions this morning. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon as high pressure slides east and winds turn more southerly. Highs today climb into the mid-70s.

The warming trend continues Thursday as warm air advection strengthens. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, with milder mornings in the 50s and 60s. Despite the warming temperatures, dry air remains in place, keeping fire weather concerns elevated through at least the next couple of days. Ongoing drought conditions are also contributing to the heightened fire danger.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, moisture begins to increase Friday as a weakening front approaches the Florida Peninsula. Rain chances will gradually rise late Friday into Saturday, when scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms become possible. Current guidance suggests the highest rain coverage arrives Saturday, though there is still some uncertainty in how much rainfall the area ultimately receives. Any rain would be beneficial given the ongoing dry conditions.

Behind the front, slightly cooler but still seasonable air filters in for late weekend into early next week, with a few spotty onshore showers possible at times.

At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents continues for Palm Beach County through at least Thursday due to persistent northeasterly swell. Beachgoers are urged to swim near lifeguards and remain cautious in the surf.

