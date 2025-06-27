FORECAST: Chance of severe storms today as Saharan dust lands over Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning will be quieter than yesterday, with minimal showers.

Rain chances will start to ramp up this afternoon from noon until 5 p.m. as the mid-level low-pressure system moves north across Florida. Some of these storms could be strong; most of our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, a couple of these showers could be slow-moving, giving us the much-needed rain. Parts of our area, especially Palm Beach County, are in severe drought conditions. West Palm Beach typically gets on average 7.43 inches of rain so far this month, but it has gotten only 3.13 inches.

Daytime highs are continuing to sit near average at around 90 degrees.

Saharan dust is now starting to hit Florida, decreasing rain chances this weekend. Expect a 30-40% chance of showers tomorrow and Sunday.

By the start of next week we will start to see those coastal morning showers with inland afternoon showers again.

Tropics looks quiet as we end June and head into July.