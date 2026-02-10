FORECAST: Calm, comfortable weather expected through the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is settling into a stretch of calm, comfortable weather, with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures expected to persist through the week.

High pressure remains in control, keeping rain chances low and conditions generally pleasant. A light southeasterly breeze may bring in some moisture, but there’s little to trigger any showers.

Early risers near Lake Okeechobee could run into some patchy fog this morning, and beachgoers should keep in mind that a high rip current risk continues for Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Temperatures will stay right where most people like them. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day, while overnight lows dip into the mid-50s across interior areas and the lower 60s along the east coast. Skies may turn a bit cloudier on Wednesday as high-level clouds move in, but overall, the weather remains quiet and seasonable.

Later this week and into the weekend, the pattern becomes a little more active—but still low impact. A weak front could approach the area Thursday, though it’s expected to pass through mostly dry with little change in temperatures.

Looking ahead to next weekend, a stronger weather system may bring a few light showers, but widespread rain isn’t expected. Even then, conditions look generally mild and manageable, keeping South Florida’s run of favorable weather going.

