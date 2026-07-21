FORECAST: Breezy day with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a mix of sunshine and developing clouds this morning with temperatures climbing quickly through the 80s into the lower 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s to around 105 degrees before storms develop, so limit prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

WPTV

The sea breeze will help trigger scattered thunderstorms beginning during the mid to late afternoon, with the greatest coverage between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Only a few neighborhoods will receive beneficial rainfall, others may stay mostly dry. Any stronger storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph, torrential downpours that briefly reduce visibility, and localized street flooding in poor drainage areas. It'll be fairly breezy for all today.

Storms should gradually diminish during the evening, leaving partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions overnight with lows around 80 to 82 degrees.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.