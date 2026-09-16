FORECAST: Breezy day with passing storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy conditions are the big story today, especially this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms, but the wind will make it feel noticeably rougher along the coast and on the water.

Beachgoers: The increasing onshore breeze will build the surf and raise the rip-current threat along the Atlantic beaches. Swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to beach warning flags.

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Boaters: This is not an ideal day for smaller boats. Choppy conditions, gusty winds and big waves have prompted a small craft advisory to go into effect today.

Thursday stays breezy, although winds should not be quite as dominant as today. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with another round of rougher beach and boating conditions. Rip currents remain a concern, especially with continued onshore flow.

WEEKEND LOOK-AHEAD

Friday looks warm and humid with scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures remain hot, with highs generally in the upper 80s to around 90. Expect periods of sunshine mixed with clouds and afternoon thunderstorms. The weekend does not look like a washout, but storms can bring sudden downpours, lightning and brief gusty winds.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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