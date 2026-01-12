FORECAST: Cooler temperatures under cloudy skies, high risk for rip currents

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning will feel noticeably cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures stay near seasonal levels during the day, in the lower to middle 70s.

A cloudier and cooler trend continues through the middle half of the week before we see another change in the weather pattern as a more potent cold front arrives.

Winds will start to turn out of the north, creating hazardous conditions for our waters.

A high risk for rip currents is in effect for the Palm Beaches, and a small craft advisory for the surrounding coastal waters on Monday as seas build to six to nine feet.

Spotty showers will first move in on Wednesday with slightly higher rain chances on Thursday. The newest weather models are showing a little less rain, with most totals under 0.5", but even colder temperatures. Thursday will also be very windy with occasional gusts near 30mph. The northwesterly winds will usher in a much colder airmass overnight.

Some inland areas could see lows in the mid 30s Friday morning, but most of the coast will be in the lower-mid 40s. We will update you with any frost advisories or watches issued as it gets closer.

