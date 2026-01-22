FORECAST: Breezy conditions with some fast-moving showers along the coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy conditions will stick around through most of Wednesday as winds remain strong across South Florida, especially near the coast. Marine and beach conditions will stay hazardous, particularly over the Atlantic waters, through tonight.

Throughout the day, moisture will slowly increase, leading to a few fast-moving showers—mainly along the east coast and offshore this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s along the east coast, with warmer upper-70s expected across Southwest Florida.

Winds will begin to ease tonight into Thursday as the pressure pattern relaxes, but moisture will continue to build. That sets the stage for a better chance of showers on Thursday, again favoring the eastern half of the region.

While most of the activity will just be showers, a few low-end thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, especially over the Atlantic waters and nearby coastal areas during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb, reaching the upper 70s along the East Coast and low 80s in Southwest Florida.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather turns warmer and generally quieter. Any lingering showers on Friday or Saturday should be brief and isolated. By Sunday, South Florida moves into a warm and mostly dry pattern ahead of an approaching cold front, pushing highs well into the 80s in some areas. That front is expected to move through sometime on Monday with a slight chance of showers, though its exact timing and impacts will become clearer as we get closer.

