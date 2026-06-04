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FORECAST: Breezy but very nice for June

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WPTV
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today's weather for the Palm Beaches features mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching around 85°F. There is a light, lingering northeast breeze blowing at around 15 mph, which will gradually dial back as the day goes on. While a few isolated showers are possible, rain chances remain relatively low at around 20% during the daytime hours, making it a mostly dry break from the recent wet pattern.

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Further north along the Treasure Coast, conditions are quite similar with breezy northeast winds gusting up to 25 to 28 mph at times, especially closer to the coast. Expect daytime highs to hover in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. The risk of rain is also low here, giving the region a pleasant reprieve from heavier downpours, though the overnight lows will stay humid around 74 degrees.

Given the breezy onshore flow and a lingering northeasterly swell, the National Weather Service has issued a high risk of rip currents for all east coast beaches, alongside a Small Craft Advisory for local Atlantic waters. Because of these hazardous marine conditions, beach swimming or surfing is not recommended today. Instead, it is a fantastic day for land-based outdoor activities, such as a scenic bike ride along the Intracoastal or exploring the shaded walking trails at the Grassy Waters Preserve.

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