FORECAST: Are we getting any rain this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and low-80s this morning. There is no need for the kids to pack rain gear for school today.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 14, 2025

Rain chances stay low today, even in the afternoon hours. If we do get an isolated storm, it will be at around 3 p.m.

Highs today will be close to the mid-90s, and heat indices will reach triple digits.

Temperatures will continue to rise tomorrow as rain chances stay minimal.

It will be a dry weekend with rain chances are sitting at around 20%. Chances will start to increase on Monday back to 40%.