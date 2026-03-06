FORECAST: Are scattered showers continuing into the weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TGIF! We're waking up to muggy, mild temps in the 70s this Friday morning.

Temperatures will feel more like early summer than early spring, which will be the trend for the next few days. Coastal areas should see highs in the low 80s, while inland areas could reach the mid-80s.

Our weather pattern will continue to favor isolated to scattered showers as moisture pushes in from the east across the Atlantic. The easterly flow that's in place is why we are seeing brief showers developing over the water before moving toward interior communities while keeping things breezy and muggy.

If you’re heading to the beach or out on the water this weekend, be prepared for some rough conditions through the end of the week. Boating offshore will remain challenging, and beaches are experiencing a high risk of rip currents and rough surf. It will be a warm weekend in the mid-80s. Stay cool!

