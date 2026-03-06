Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Are scattered showers continuing into the weekend?

Weather March 6, 2026
WPTV
Weather March 6, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TGIF! We're waking up to muggy, mild temps in the 70s this Friday morning.

Temperatures will feel more like early summer than early spring, which will be the trend for the next few days. Coastal areas should see highs in the low 80s, while inland areas could reach the mid-80s.

Our weather pattern will continue to favor isolated to scattered showers as moisture pushes in from the east across the Atlantic. The easterly flow that's in place is why we are seeing brief showers developing over the water before moving toward interior communities while keeping things breezy and muggy.

Hourly forecast March 6, 2026

If you’re heading to the beach or out on the water this weekend, be prepared for some rough conditions through the end of the week. Boating offshore will remain challenging, and beaches are experiencing a high risk of rip currents and rough surf. It will be a warm weekend in the mid-80s. Stay cool!

Rip current March 6, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small windchop continues

James Wieland