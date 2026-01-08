Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Another sunny day, cold front approaching this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Patchy fog is filling the air this morning, especially in parts of St. Lucie County and Okeechobee, where visibility is at .25 miles.

There are some scattered showers off the coast, but those will stay offshore.

High temperatures will be in the 80s with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Lows will dip into the low 60s on the Treasure Coast and high 60s in the Palm Beaches.

The next cold front will be coming through Sunday night. It won't bump up the rain chances much, but the chance for showers increases to 40% next Wednesday.

