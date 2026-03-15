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FORECAST: Another round of strong storms, cold front on the way

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WPTV
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WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of March 15, 2026
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and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unsettled weather will stick around today through Monday, bringing several rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Warm and unstable air will help fuel additional thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

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Some storms have the potential to turn strong, producing wind gusts near 60mph and hail up to the size of quarter.

Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rainfall may see some localized flooding.

Heavy down pours could drop 1-2 inches of rain. Damaging winds will be possible with stronger storms moving through Sunday.

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Another round of unstable weather is possible Monday ahead of our next cold front.

Once the front moves through, a noticeable change in temperatures arrives for the middle of the next work week. Highs will drop below average in the low 70s by Tuesday.

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