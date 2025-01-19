FORECAST: Another cool down around the corner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and lovely start to Sunday.

We will have beautiful moments of sunshine across South Florida with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s again.

A cold front will take its time sagging south across the area later this afternoon.

Showers will enter the Treasure Coast near 3 this afternoon. Showers will enter the Palm Beaches near 5 this afternoon. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the mix of scattered rain.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Clouds linger through Monday with slim rain chances. It will be much cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday temperatures try to improve to the lower 70s, but more rain is anticipated across our area. It will be a tough day to enjoy $2 Tuesday at the fair.

wptv

Wednesday will feature more scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s again.

A weak front will swing south triggering more rain on Thursday and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The sun returns by Friday, but temperatures remain cooler than normal. Highs stay in the upper 60s into the weekend.