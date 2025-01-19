Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Another cool down around the corner

SUNDAY.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and lovely start to Sunday.

We will have beautiful moments of sunshine across South Florida with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s again.

A cold front will take its time sagging south across the area later this afternoon.

Showers will enter the Treasure Coast near 3 this afternoon. Showers will enter the Palm Beaches near 5 this afternoon. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the mix of scattered rain.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Clouds linger through Monday with slim rain chances. It will be much cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday temperatures try to improve to the lower 70s, but more rain is anticipated across our area. It will be a tough day to enjoy $2 Tuesday at the fair.

tuesday.png

Wednesday will feature more scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s again.

A weak front will swing south triggering more rain on Thursday and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The sun returns by Friday, but temperatures remain cooler than normal. Highs stay in the upper 60s into the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: South windchop/swell Saturday

James Wieland