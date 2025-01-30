FORECAST: Another beautiful day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunshine, mild temps, comfortable humidity, and a light wind continues another day!

This morning a few areas of patchy fog in the inland areas. This will lift mid morning and then we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with some high clouds streaming in through the day. We will have mild temps in the mid-upper 70s with comfortable humidity. Just a light wind expected.

Tonight mostly clear and not as cool as winds swing around to the southeast. Lows will be in the 60s.

By Friday the southeast winds will pick up throughout the day, and temps/humidity will be a bit warmer. Highs will push 80 but it will feel warmer thanks to the increase in humidity.

On the weekend, temps will be warm and humid, in the low 80s with humidity will coming up more. A front will push south but stall and dissipate just to our north, Rain chances come up a bit, but stay on the low side at this time.

