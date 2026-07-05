FORECAST: Afternoon storms return today as heat continues to build

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another typical South Florida summer day is on tap across thearea with heat and afternoon thunderstorms once again taking center stage.

Any lingering haze and reduced visibility from Fourth of July fireworks smoke will gradually improve through the morning hours as temperatures quickly climb through the 80s and into the lower 90s by early afternoon.

Most of the morning and early afternoon should remain dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing as the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland. The greatest storm coverage is expected during the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially west of Interstate 95 and across inland portions of Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties as sea breeze boundaries collide.

While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could produce frequent lightning, and heavy downpours Slow-moving storms may also create localized flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Outside of thunderstorms, the heat remains a concern. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees. Urban areas of Palm Beach County and portions of the Treasure Coast could briefly push above 105 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

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Monday looks very similar with another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected across the region. The highest rain chances will once again focus inland and west of the I-95 corridor before activity gradually diminishes after sunset.

The bigger story next week will become the heat.

Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s Monday before trending even warmer through the middle and end of the week as high pressure strengthens over Florida. Forecast guidance suggests widespread heat index values above 105 degrees are likely, and Heat Advisories may become increasingly common across South Florida by midweek.

-Meteorologist Skylar Spinler