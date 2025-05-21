FORECAST: Abnormally hot temperatures continue, storms returning tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Intense temperatures and heat indices in the triple digits continue today ahead of another front making its way to the area.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 21, 2025

This afternoon, there will be a prolonged period of temperatures in the 90s, with most areas reaching a high between 94 and 96 degrees. Okeechobee could hit 97 degrees!

The feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you're spending time outdoors.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A front is expected to enter the panhandle later today, which will create a chance for some storms. Tomorrow, there is a Level 1 marginal risk of isolated severe storms across our area, likely in the afternoon and evening.

WPTV

These storms could bring threats of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and a possible isolated tornado.