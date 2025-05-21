Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Abnormally hot temperatures continue, storms returning tomorrow

Weather web May 21, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Intense temperatures and heat indices in the triple digits continue today ahead of another front making its way to the area.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 21, 2025

This afternoon, there will be a prolonged period of temperatures in the 90s, with most areas reaching a high between 94 and 96 degrees. Okeechobee could hit 97 degrees!

The feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you're spending time outdoors.

7-day forecast May 21, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A front is expected to enter the panhandle later today, which will create a chance for some storms. Tomorrow, there is a Level 1 marginal risk of isolated severe storms across our area, likely in the afternoon and evening.

Storms May 21, 2025

These storms could bring threats of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and a possible isolated tornado.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much on the horizon

James Wieland