FORECAST: Abnormally hot temperatures continue, storms returning tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Intense temperatures and heat indices in the triple digits continue today ahead of another front making its way to the area.
This afternoon, there will be a prolonged period of temperatures in the 90s, with most areas reaching a high between 94 and 96 degrees. Okeechobee could hit 97 degrees!
The feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you're spending time outdoors.
A front is expected to enter the panhandle later today, which will create a chance for some storms. Tomorrow, there is a Level 1 marginal risk of isolated severe storms across our area, likely in the afternoon and evening.
These storms could bring threats of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and a possible isolated tornado.