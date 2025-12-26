FORECAST: A sunny, pleasantly warm weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is enjoying a stretch of warm, dry, and mostly sunny weather that will last through the weekend. Some patchy fog may form early in the mornings, especially inland, which could briefly reduce visibility for commuters before clearing after sunrise.

Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s, with cooler nights in the low to mid-60s along the coast and mid-50s inland. These temperatures are slightly above average but still very comfortable. Light northerly winds and low humidity will keep rain chances minimal, though a stray shower over the Atlantic waters can’t be ruled out.

A weather shift arrives early to mid-next week as a strong cold front moves through the region. Rain chances remain low, but cooler, drier air will follow, bringing a noticeable temperature drop by mid to late week as South Florida heads into the new year. Temps will be falling 10-15 degrees cooler behind the front and a brisk NW wind will be blowing.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.