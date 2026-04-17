FORECAST: A sunny, humid weekend ahead of cold front early next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some passing showers are moving across the coastline this morning, starting in the Palm Beaches and making its way up towards the Treasure Coast. Expect this moisture to last for a few hours.

Humidity is ramping up over the next couple of days, with highs in the mid-to-low 80s. Lows will dip into the 60s along the Treasure Coast, but stay in the 70s for Palm Beach County.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Friday, April 17, 2026

Morning showers that push inland in the afternoon could be the trend over the weekend. But overall it will be a warm and sunny next couple of days.

A cold front will be approaching Sunday, creating some cloud coverage. Rain chances bump up to 40% on Monday, and drop back down quickly by Tuesday. With the front will also come a drop in humidity.

Beach conditions will be improving this weekend, so take advantage of that before it gets choppy again on Monday.

WPTV

Highs will stay in the high 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a breeze.

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