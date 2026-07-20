FORECAST: A hot, humid week ahead with low chance for rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches and lower 90s inland, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to near 105 degrees before storms develop. It will be another hot and steamy day, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the peak afternoon heat.

A southeast breeze will help keep the immediate coast a bit cooler, while scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The highest storm coverage will be inland before some storms drift toward the coast during the late afternoon and early evening. Any storm may produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and brief localized flooding of low-lying roads.

By this evening, storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions overnight with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

WPTV

Looking ahead through the week, expect continued summertime heat with daily opportunities for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, while keeping an eye on tropical moisture and a developing system over the Gulf that is expected to remain well west of our area.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.