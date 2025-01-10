FORECAST: A cold start today, Then a warmup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temps are starting out chilly again, in the 40s with a little bit of a wind chill also making it feel colder. By the afternoon we will warm up nicely, into the low/mid 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny then some clouds on the increase late in the day. It' won't be as breezy either as winds swing around to the southeast.

Friday night will be mild with lows dropping down into the 60s.

Saturday will be even warmer, in the mid 70s to near 80 ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances will increase Saturday morning on the treasure coast, and by noon in the Palm Beaches as the cold front slips south. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Clearing some overnight and turning cooler again on Sunday. Lows in the morning will be in the 5-s and Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Another quick warm up Monday before a series of cold fronts move through mid-late next dropping temps back into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. Well below average for this time of year.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast