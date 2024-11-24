FORECAST: A chilly morning and sunny Sunday skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another chilly morning here in south Florida in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be another spectacular sunny day in the middle 70s featuring calmer winds and low humidity.

The high pressure system that has been in control starts to slide eastward. Winds will gradually start to move in from the south by Wednesday.

Look for a gradual warm up as we head into next week. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be warmer in the 50s.

Tuesday looks to near the 80 degree mark under mainly sunny skies.

We continue to look for a lot of sunshine on Wednesday across the entire state. If you are traveling locally on Wednesday you will have decent weather conditions. High temperatures near the lower 80s with an isolated chance of a shower.

Thanksgiving morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, which will feel great for any Turkey Trotters or cheerleaders. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower, but most remain dry.

We are tracking your next cold front. That will sweep across the area late Friday into Saturday. We will have another rush of dry and cooler air.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with low humidity and sunshine. Saturday will also mark the end of hurricane season on November 30th.