Another warm, humid day expected with some isolated showers

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your forecast for the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 13, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Wednesday will be very warm and humid with highs in the low 90s and a few isolated showers swinging in from off the ocean. Afternoon storms with be inland around Lake Okeechobee.

Meanwhile, large swells will reach the coast and higher wave heights are building throughout Wednesday.

Expect rough beach and boating conditions with high waves and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend. Also, beach erosion is possible. The higher waves will be for the Treasure Coast.

More scattered showers and storms are expected this Friday and through the weekend as well, with highs in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

